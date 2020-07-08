Beenie Man Daggers Mystery Model In Video Shoot

Dancehall artiste Beenie Man has been working on a lot of new music, including a new music video, which is sure to send tongues wagging.

A BTS preview of a video shoot made the rounds on Twitter yesterday, which sees the artiste tastefully dressed in jeans, cream designer shoes, and shirt.

In the video, a sexy, blue-haired model is seen dancing on the artiste as they pose in front of a pair of black and white BMWs.

Beenie Man, who is 46 years old, is seen twirling the dancer who is skimpily clad in a black thong and cream bralette with a red open bolero.

The model is seen wining in front of Beenie before he leans and grabs her as he braces on the black BMW. Beenie Man slaps the model’s behind as she gyrates on him. Then, as if he is showing off his prowess, the artiste stands and walks with the model who doesn’t miss a beat. Before long, Beenie changes positions as the model is laid on the car, and the artiste shows off his skills in a suggestive way.

Fans were amused in their reactions with one Twitter commenter saying, “watch Beenie and his geriatric wine.”

Another said “watching this, and I’m cringing for Krystal-,” a reference to Beenie Man’s current partner and finance PNP politician Krystal Tomlinson.

Another fan said Beenie Man seemed to be having way too much fun – “Lol g but the fun got way more than just that music video lol at a point where he overdoing it, if you look him telling the cameraman stop recording. Now if him wife see this is a problem.”

“When I grow up, I want to be this man,” said another.

We don’t know who the mystery lady is in the video, but we’re sure we’ll be seeing more of her in the future.

Source: Dancehallmag