Beenie Man & Bounty Killer Lead Billboard Poll For Best Verzuz Battle By A Huge Margin

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s Verzuz battle has now topped a Billboard poll set up for fans to choose their favorite showdown from the clash series so far.

Creators, Swizz Beatz, and buddy Timberland launched what has become perhaps the most epic live online battles of all time. For the two Grammy-winning legends, hosting a friendly musical challenge was simply a quest to entertain audiences across the globe during the worldwide coronavirus lockdown.

Soon enough, the battles would platform the likes of Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds vs. Teddy Riley, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, and Nelly and Ludacris, to name a few.

The show eventually paid homage to Dancehall soundclash culture on May 23, and Jamaican legends Beenie Man and Bounty Killer did not disappoint with almost 500,000 live viewers on Instagram, 3.5 million views total, and over 1 billion impressions for Brand Jamaica, according to Verzuz.

It’s been days since their phenomenal showdown, and social media is still buzzing with a hilarious Twitter game butchering Beenie’s infamous lyrics of his 1996 Old Dog single, a frenzy of memes of memorable catchphrases, and a tremendous surge in streams for both artistes.

Now, Billboard is asking fans, of the 13 battles so far, which has been the best and most loved?

The poll, which was started on May 26, has revealed that the Beenie and Bounty clash is by far the most revered, with an astounding 44.68% of the votes.

Scott and Eryka Badu follow in a distant second place with 22.87%.

RZA vs. DJ Premier and Teddy Riley vs. Babyface tied, and both peaked 6.38% in the third position.

The dancehall pairing has made such a global impact, both Swizz Beatz and Timberland were dazed at the reception and buzz the two dancehall icons created.

Conversations are now being had for another Jamaican battle soon, with Swizz Beatz hinting that the next dancehall clash in line might be Ding Dong vs. the Energy God, Elephant Man.

If it does happen, fans can expect to see the same classic face-off that The Doctor and The Warlord displayed during their battle last weekend. Even though these are quarantine times, a Ding Dong vs. Elephant Man showdown might be closely simulated to a dance battle with loads of energy, after all, Jamaican dancehall artistes are the pioneers of the clashing art form.

