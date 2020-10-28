Beenie Man asks for prayers after fainting at his mom’s funeral

Dancehall artiste Beenie Man is asking for prayers following the death his mother, Lilieth Sewell.

On Sunday, videos circulated on social media showing Beenie Man, apparently collapsed at the gravesite.

The letter reads:

With sincere gratitude, there are not enough words to fully express my heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, love and virtual support my fans, friends, co-workers, family and my well-wishers have extended to my family and I during this difficult time.

On Sunday October 25th, I laid my Mom to res. It was by far and still is the most difficult thing I have ever had to do. Leading up to the day of the funeral I was physically involved in every aspect of the planning and execution.

I kept telling myself, maybe if I remain active, I will be able to function. Unfortunately, when it came down to that very last moment, it hit me and hit very hard. This would be the last time I would see my mom.

Despite the noise, the signing the mourning, all I could hear was silence while watching my mom’s body being lowered into the tomb.  

My heart broke and I blacked out for a few minutes. When I revived, I saw my closest friends and my family around me.

Unfortunately, the very intimate and sad moment was recorded and then circulated around the world with false statements. I was not hospitalised. I was comforted by my friends and family.

Please continue to pray for my us as we heal and move forward.”

Beenie Man’s mother, Lilieth Sewell passed away last month, after suffering a stroke and was hospitalised for some time.

