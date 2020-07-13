Beenie Man and Bounty Killer Top Streaming Following Verzuz Battle

A new report has shown that the Verzuz battle, between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer came in second for providing the biggest increase in streaming for its participants.

The Verzuz battles created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland continue to show that the world truly appreciates Dancehall, as Beenie and Bounty’s battle missed the top spot in Nielsen/MRC Data’s report by just one percent.

Nielsen/MRC Data powers Billboard’s music charts and tracks sales, streams, and radio airplay for the music industry.

Their new report, released last week, also analyzed the state of the industry for the first half of 2020 and broke down the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the business.

According to a study released by Nielsen Music and MRC, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s battle led to a 216 percent increase in streams for their music catalog.

They were topped narrowly by the battle between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott who’s female-only battle saw a 217 percent increase in their streaming numbers.

Teddy Riley and Babyface were third with a 90 percent increase. Lastly, Ludacris and Nelly’s battle on May 16 raised their streaming numbers by a combined 30 percent.