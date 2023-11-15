Beenie Bud’ Charged

Twenty-nine-year-old Kemar Smith otherwise called ‘Beenie Bud’ of
Barracks Road, Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland has been charged with Assault at Common Law
and Possession of Prohibited Weapon regarding an incident along Warf Road, Smithfield in the
parish on Saturday, November 04.
Reports from the Savanna-La-Mar Police are that about 11:45 a.m., Smith and two other men
were at a bar when an argument developed. The disagreement escalated, during which Smith, who
was armed, pointed it at one of the men and threatened to kill him. In fear of his life, the man ran
and made a report to police.
On Monday, November 13, Smith was apprehended by the police and subsequently charged. A
court date is being finalised.
