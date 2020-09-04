Beenie and Bounty dominate Verzuz chart

Jamaica News: Music fans around the world have voted Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s Verzuz battle as their top favourite.

The poll that was spearheaded by Billboard, saw the dancehall artistes at number one with 66.82% of the votes. This was followed by Brandy and Monica’s with 9.72% and DMX versus Snoop Dogg with 9.68%.

The Beenie Man-Bounty Killer Verzuz battle aired on May 23, turned in impressive figures with nearly half-million viewers and more than one billion impressions on Instagram.

Based on the success of the Jamaican edition the producers were forced to change the format and now require that both acts be in the same location for the livestream. The local battle also earned praises for the impressive sound quality and uninterrupted Internet connection.