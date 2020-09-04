Beenie and Bounty dominate Verzuz chart

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Music fans around the world have voted Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s Verzuz battle as their top favourite.

The poll that was spearheaded by Billboard, saw the dancehall artistes at number one with 66.82% of the votes. This was followed by Brandy and Monica’s with 9.72% and DMX versus Snoop Dogg with 9.68%.

The Beenie Man-Bounty Killer Verzuz battle aired on May 23,  turned in impressive figures with nearly half-million viewers and more than one billion impressions on Instagram.

Based on the success of the Jamaican edition the producers were forced to change the format and now require that both acts be in the same location for the livestream. The local battle also earned praises for the impressive sound quality and uninterrupted Internet connection.

 

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....