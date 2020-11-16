Beaten Girl Still in Coma

The 17-year-old student, brutally beaten by at least five women at a dance two weekends ago is still in a coma.

The teen, Kaylan Dowdie, was admitted in a critical state at the University Hospital of the west indies, after the incident two Saturdays ago. A friend of hers who was also beaten was treated and released. The two were beaten at a an illegal dance near Papine, St Andrew

Ms Dowdie who is on life support remains in a critical state her mother has said. Social media reports say Kayian has come out of a coma but her mother said this was not so.

Meantime police are looking for three women who are suspects in the beating. Two other women turned themselves in to police last week Friday. They should be charged by tomorrow.