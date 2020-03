Jamaica News: For a second time, in little over a week, another man, who is said to be a bearer, was attacked and robbed in the vicinity of the ScotiaBank branch in Mandeville

.

It is reported that the man [bearer] was approaching the bank, a man pounced on him. The men began to fight for the cash. After the struggle ensued for a time a second man, who is the assailant’s partner, approached and attacked the bearer with a knife, after which, they escaped with the money.

The bearer is said to have received a cut on his hand. At the time of publication, the Mandeville

, police stated that they haven’t received a formal report about the incident as yet.