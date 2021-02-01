‘Beachy Stout’ Charged for Murder of Another Wife

The Portland police have confirmed that they have laid criminal charges against Portland businessman, Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, in connection with the murder of his first wife several years ago.

McDonald is also charged in connection with the murder of his second wife, Tonia McDonald, who was discovered with her throat slashed inside her burnt-out vehicle at an isolated section of Sherwood Forest main road in Portland, on July 20.

The popular businessman and two other men, Asca Barnes, Denvalyn Minott, were taken into custody with the death of his second wife on August 5, of last year.

Minott pleaded guilty to the murder last September and was sentenced to 19 years in prison, after telling the court that he was paid $3 million by McDonald to kill his wife.

Following an intensive investigation by the police, the police discovered that McDonald was allegedly behind the death of his first wife, who was also shot and killed by gunmen prior to the murder of his second wife.