Beach Boii Teams Up With Vybz Kartel For ‘2 Cold’ Remix

Florida-based rapper Beach Boii has taken his latest single to a whole new level, with a sizzling “2 Cold (Remix)” featuring Dancehall artiste, Vybz Kartel. With the original track initially dropping on January 9, 2020, the remix was released on April 24 and was produced by Reuben Isaac.

For Beach Boii, the collaboration was quite literally, a dream come true.

“Vybz Kartel is one of my favorite artists of all time; when I first started doing music, I always dreamed of doing a song with the Worl’ Boss. We made the right music and kept it pushing then like magic, it happened,” the artiste explained about the collaboration.

The track has a ‘pop meets afro bounce’ sound, with a hint of hip hop/ rap and with the addition of Vybz Kartel, it gives listeners something fresh, versatile and uncommon from the artiste. Since its release, the track has hit the charts in several countries since its release and is garnering impressive views so far on YouTube.

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Beach Boii grew up around Caribbean influences, with a Jamaican mother and a Vincentian father. With that, his interest in Dancehall/ Reggae peaked.

“What peaked my interest most was how raw and real it is. I’m a very blunt person so I love hearing things that people think in their head but don’t really say, said out loud,” he elaborated.

His genre free sound has allowed him to be extra fluid and creative with the tracks he has released so far. His single “Rude”, produced by WBT Sound, was released in Summer 2017 and followed by the remix in 2018, which now has well over 5 million cumulative streams across music platforms online. That song gave him the visibility and push he needed to tour the world and subsequently release his EP “Bandit” later that year. His second EP, a Hip Hop project titled “Work” was released in fall 2019. Going forward, more great music is on the horizon and music lovers can expect many high quality releases from Beach Boii in the near future.

Watch the official video for the 2 Cold (Remix) below.

Source: Dancehallmag