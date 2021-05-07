Barty beats Badosa to reach Madrid final

World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the Madrid Open final by beating Spanish wildcard Paula Badosa to record her 16th consecutive win on red clay.

Barty, 25, hit 30 winners on her way to a 6-4 6-3 victory against Badosa.

The Australian won the 2019 French Open title and did not play on the surface again – because of an 11-month absence enforced by the pandemic – until she won last month’s Stuttgart Open.

She will face Belarusian fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid final.

Sabalenka, who has won nine of her 10 matches on clay this season, won 6-2 6-3 against Russian world number 41 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Thursday’s second semi-final.

The final, which will be played on Saturday, is a rematch of the Stuttgart final in which Barty fought back to beat Sabalenka 3-6 6-0 6-3.