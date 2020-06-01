Bartlett Says Tourism Restart ‘Imminent’

The Minister of Tourism is hoping that the tourism industry will re-start by the summer, between June and July.

However, Edmund Bartlett says he doesn’t yet have a date for the restart of the industry. “We are working towards a summer opening. Our opening is imminent, but I don’t have a date as of yet.,” he told JIS News in an interview.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the borders would be open to non-Jamaicans from June 15. That has been taken as indicating that industry stakeholders can begin moves to receive guests.

Mr Bartlett says the Ministry has been working overtime with local and international experts to refine all the requisite protocols, to make Jamaica the most COVID-resilient tourism destination globally. These he says includes “robust” measures to safeguard the health of visitors, when the tourism industry’s operations resume.

Mr. Bartlett argued that with a summer restart, the industry could record visitor arrivals averaging between 20 and 30 per cent, with the figure rounding down to 20 per cent during the fall period, before picking up to about 60 or 70 per cent over the winter season.

“We could end up with another two million visitors – somewhere around 50 per cent of last year, if we can have a summer start… between June and August,” he added.