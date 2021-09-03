Bartender Shot to Death in St Ann

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Shanique Haynes, also known as ‘Shan,’ a twenty-four-year-old bartender from Lewis district, St Ann, was shot and killed at her home by unknown assailant(s) on Thursday, September 2.

According to authorities in St Ann’s Bay, Haynes and other family members were at home at 9:20 p.m. when armed men broke into her house and opened fire, hitting her before fleeing.

The police were alerted, and Haynes was found with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

T Rizzy D Covenant ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen ( Top M Records ) Tel. 876-353-1389

Related Posts

Recent Posts

T Rizzy D Covenant ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen ( Top M Records ) Tel. 876-353-1389

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book