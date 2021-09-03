Bartender Shot to Death in St Ann

Shanique Haynes, also known as ‘Shan,’ a twenty-four-year-old bartender from Lewis district, St Ann, was shot and killed at her home by unknown assailant(s) on Thursday, September 2.

According to authorities in St Ann’s Bay, Haynes and other family members were at home at 9:20 p.m. when armed men broke into her house and opened fire, hitting her before fleeing.

The police were alerted, and Haynes was found with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.