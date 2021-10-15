Bartender Shot and Injured, after Armed Robbers Carry out Robbery Spree in Lilliput, St James

A female bartender is now nursing injuries at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, in St James, after she was shot and injured by armed men who went on a robbery spree, in Lilliput community, in the parish, on Tuesday, October 12.

Reports by the police are that about 7:00 p.m., men armed with high-powered weapons, traveled to the community of Lilliput, and robbed several bar establishments.

The armed robbers went to a section of the community known as Bobman Hill, and held up patrons at a particular bar and ordered them to lay face down, after which they robbed them of cellphones, cash and other personal items.

While carrying out their act, one of the patrons managed to run from the establishment and made good his escape, but the gunmen fired several shots at him, one of which caught the bartender.

The gunmen made their escape in a Toyota Axio, and a Toyota Mark-X motor car, followed by which the wounded female was rushed to hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

The police say they are now in search of three men in connection with the robberies, and the shooting incident.