Bars operators cooperating

Many bar operators decided to abide by the law which was passed on Monday by the Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, to ensure that traffic in public spaces were limited in order to curved the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Although many operators disagreed with the directives and claims the move will cause economic stains on both the business and their employees– many closed their doors.

In announcing the closure of bars on Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said this was part of efforts to prevent the local transmission of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

But, despite the directives and the fine set in place for unlawful operators, some were seeking to break the rules as they closed their front doors and allowed trusted customers to enter through back entrances of their establishments. There were also cases where bar operators were selling liquor through open windows or below their shutters.

Under the Disaster Risk Management Act (Enforcement Measures) Order 2020, for a period of seven days starting yesterday, all bars, nightclubs and other places of amusement should remain closed.

Places of amusement include any premises open to the public, whether for a fee or free of charge, for the purpose of entertainment without any limit on the generality.

These include “a cinema, dance hall, club, open air dance venue, amusement arcade, any place where a coin-operated machine is open to the public, a festival, discotheque, roller disco, or skate rink