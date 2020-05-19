Bars Open Today

Thousands of bars are expected to open starting at 11 this morning under guidelines set by the Government in the fight against COVID-19.

There must be no chairs benches or stools inside the bars, the windows and doors are to remain open and there must be no games such as dominoes inside or outside of the premises.

Patrons must wear masks and bartenders are to have protective gear including masks and gloves. Bars must close by 8 p.m., that is an hour before curfew time.  Night clubs and sports bars are not allowed to open.

