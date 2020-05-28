Barry G Now Has His Own Radio Station

Popular radio personality Barry G (Barry Gordon)  now has his own radio station. Barry G who has over 40 years of radio experience starting at Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC) is now the owner of the Lion Rock Radio based on Great Georges Street in Savanna-la-mar Westmoreland.

Barry G and Alan Lewin

The radio station is available on the internet.

The Barry G show was last heard on Mello FM and was one of the main shows on that station.

Barry G also known as the Boogie Man in his Lion Rock Radio Station in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, located at 125 Great Georges Street.

 

Alan Lewin

