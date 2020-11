The organizers of Reggae Sunsplash has announced that Barrington Levy, Agent Sasco, and Masicka are some of the entertainers slated to perform at its virtual staging later this month.

First staged in June 1978, Reggae Sunsplash 2020 will make its return on November 27 and 28 with a two-day virtual festival, following a 14-year hiatus.

Veteran singer Barrington Levy is being advertised to perform on Night 1 on November 27.

Meanwhile, Agent Sasco and Masicka are billed for Night 2 on November 28.

The virtual celebration will be streamed via ReggaeSunsplash.com and on Youtube.

Reggae Sunsplash was revived in 2006 and then discontinued.