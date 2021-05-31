Barrington Levy Apologizes to HoodCelebrityy after Homophobic Comments

Barrington Levy Apologizes to HoodCelebrityy after Homophobic Comments
Veteran Jamaican singer Barrington Levy is currently in a spot of bother after comments made by his Instagram account were considered to be homophobic by the LGBT community and fans of HoodCelebrityy. The comments were made under a post that the “Walking Trophy” posted on her Instagram.

The comment from the verified account owned by Mr Levy stated “Open up what what can you do if she open up you can’t do anything you don’t have a dock to put inso leave it alone” the account went on to reply to a comment, see the reply below.

After see the comments HoodCelebrityy shared her thoughts on the veteran artiste who “lacks self respect”, check out her initial reply below.

Hours after HoodCelebrityy’s post, Barrington Levy took to his IG to send out a public apology, stating that he was hacked and he was not the one who made the rude comments online. Check out his apology below.

Watch his response below.

After seeing this good deed by the veteran, HoodCelebrityy returned online to accept his apology. “I respect this from @barringtonlevy411 because I felt very disrespected” see the rest of her comments below.

 

