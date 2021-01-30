Barrett Town All Age School Gets Guy Steuart Computer Lab

The Barrett Town All Age School which located in Barrett Town, St James, was presented on Thursday morning with a brand new, fully equipped Computer Lab.

The computer lab comes fully with ten computers, printing equipment and webcam systems, was made possible by Sheila Johnson, CEO and founder of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, who asked for the facility to be named in honour of former Half Moon Resort chairman, and now deceased, Guy Steuart 11.

Mrs Johnson said she has gotten to know the Steuarts very well, and it is her honor to have donated the Computer Laboratory in honor of Guy Steuart 11, who is also a former Chairman of the school board.”

She said, the gift donation of US$5000 is just the beginning, and she is now in the process of getting a quotation on refurbishing a playground at the school, and she wants the children at Barrett Town never to give up on their education, because education is very important, and if they stay with it, they will go farther in life.

Present Chairman of the Board of Directors at Half Moon, Guy Steuart 111, also praised Shelia Johnson the team at Salamander Hotels, for the presentation of the computer lab and naming it in honor of his father.

He said the Half Moon resort believes strongly in giving back to education and giving back to the young men and women, and he hopes the students make the most of this opportunity.

Anthony Murray, Principal of Barrett Town All Age School said the entire institution is overwhelmed over the computer lab with ten computers, webcam, and printing facility.

He further stated that with a population of over 314 students, the lab will now benefit over 120 students, who are in the examination grades.

Mrs. Shelia Johnson, and team cutting the ribbon to officially open the Barrett Town All Age school computer lab