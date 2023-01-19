‘Barnie’ Killed Along Railway Lane

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man along Railway Lane in Montego Bay, on Wednesday.
Dead is 22-year-old Vanell Murray, otherwise called ‘Barnie’ of Railway Lane.
Reports are that about 8:00pm, Barnie was walking along a section of Railway Lane when he was attacked and shot by a lone gunman.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Murray was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.