Barnett Lane Man Charged with Assault

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): Barnett Lane Man Charged – One of three men who were accused of assaulting an 18-year-old girl, with guns and machetes, along a section of Union Street in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday, February 19, has been charged by the police.

Facing charges of Assault at Common Law, is 19-year-old Nickardo Morris, of Barnett Lane in Montego Bay.

Reports by the Barnett Street police are that about 3:00 p.m., last Wednesday, the teenage girl was standing along a section of Union Street in Montego Bay, when Morris and two other men approached her.

An argument developed between the teenage girl and Morris, and all three men reportedly drew a firearm, two machetes, and threatened her.

The incident was reported to the police and Morris taken into custody and subsequently charged. The two other accused are presently being sought by the police.