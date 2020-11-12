Barcelona to sue Neymar for US$12 Million after allegedly overpaying

Spanish football giants, Barcelona will sue Neymar for 10.2 million euros (US$12 million) according to report this is money they believe they overpaid the Brazilian during his time at the club.

Neymar enjoyed a successful spell at Barca between 2013 and 2017 before joining Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros.

But according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, an inspection from the tax office in Spain showed Barcelona “did not make the appropriate reductions when paying Neymar’s taxes, according to an inspection carried out on Barcelona which lasted until 2015”.

The tax office in Spain calculates Neymar benefitted from “unfair enrichment”, with Barcelona seeking to reclaim the amount they are owed.

Neymar has more unpaid tax with the Spanish authorities than any other person, with debts of 34.6 million euros, according to an official document released in September.

Spain’s fiscal authorities are also reportedly investigating two of Neymar’s transfers, including his arrival at Camp Nou from Brazilian team Santos in 2013 and his historic switch to PSG four years later.

In between, Neymar also signed a new contract with the Catalans in 2016, featuring a 26-million-euro loyalty bonus that Barca refused to pay after he left for the Parc-des-Princes.