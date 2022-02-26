Barber Fined $195,000 on Ganja Charge

A Kingston barber who was arrested and charged after being caught with a quantity of ganja strapped to his body at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingson, on February 13, was fined $195,000 or served 18 months in prison when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court earlier this week.

The accused, 31-year-old Kemar Smith, pleaded guilty to possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, attempting to export ganja and conspiracy to export ganja

He was acquitted on the charges of dealing in ganja and conspiracy to export ganja but fined $180,000 for Attempting to export ganja and $15,000 for possession of ganja.

Reports are that about 8:15 am, Smith was in the process of boarding a Caribbean Airline flight destined to Barbados when he was searched, and found with ganja weighing little under four pounds, strapped to his body.