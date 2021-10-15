Barber Arrested for Stabbing Vendor to Death in St Ann

Detectives in Ocho Rios, St Ann, have arrested a Barber, who is accused of stabbing a vendor to death, during a dispute along Newlyn Street, in Ocho Rios, on Tuesday, October 12.

The accused barber whose identity is being withheld, has been arrested for the murder of Darnell Baxter, a vendor of Harrison Town, in Ocho Rios.

Reports are that about 10:00 a.m., both men had a dispute outside a barbershop where the accused man works, when a knife was brought into play, and used to stab Baxter multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, the barber who had left the scene, was later arrested at his home.

