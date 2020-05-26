Barbados Not Yet Ready to Announce Tourism Re-Start Date

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley says she is not yet setting a date for when the tourism industry will reopen for the small Eastern Caribbean state.

Speaking in an interview Tuesday, May 26, on BBC TV, Miss Mottley said she doesn’t want to import any cases of COVID-19 to the country but at the same time she is conscious that the economy needs to be revived. She said protocols are being worked out and it’s not yet at the stage where she can set a date for the entry of tourists

Mottley who is chairman of CARICOM says the tourism-dependent economies of the Caribbean have lost between 40 and 60 percent of their revenue for April.