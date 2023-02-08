Bar Operator Murdered in Anchovy, St James

Thirty-eighth year-old Sheldon Gould, a bar operator of Roehampton district in St James, who was shot and killed by armed men at Lawson Square in Anchovy, on Monday, February 6.
Reports by the police are that about 3:00pm, Gould was standing along the roadway in the vicinity of Lawson Square, when he was pronounced upon by unknown assailants who shot him multiple times.
The Anchovy police were summoned and upon arrival, the victim was discovered lying in a pool of blood and was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was treated and admitted in critical condition.
Gould died later on Monday evening.