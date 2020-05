The Manchester police have in custody two men in connection with the murder of a man following a bar fight.

Dead is 28-year-old Roshawn Kelly of Lincoln district, Manchester. Kelly’s body was found with stab wounds in his community on Friday, May 29.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that Kelly had a dispute with other men at a bar Thursday evening which turned into a physical altercation. Residents called police Friday morning after they discovered Kelly’s body.

Investigations continue.