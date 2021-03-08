‘Bandoo’ Gunned Down During Gang Rivalry, in Westmoreland

Detectives attached to the Negril police Department, in Negril, Westmoreland, have commenced a probe into the circumstances which led to the death of a man, who was reportedly gunned down during a gang warfare in his community, on Saturday, March 6.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Devon Mosley, otherwise called ‘Bandoo’, of Red Ground, in Negril, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 11:30 am, Mosley and a group of men went to a section of Red Ground called Grove Land, when they engaged another group of men in an alleged shootout, at a fowl farm in the community.

Mosley was reportedly shot during the gang-related conflict, and ran from the scene. Following the shooting, a search was carried out for him, which led to him being discovered in a section of bushes, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, a number of residents have moved out of the community, in fear of their lives.

