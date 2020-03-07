Ban Italian tourists to Jamaica – Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Ban Italian tourists to Jamaica – [ Mckoy’s News ] Over 101,858 people have contracted the COVID-19 or Coronavirus worldwide as of the publication of this article. This number has spread amongst 67 countries and, unfortunately, over 3400 people have died from the contagious virus. In many people’s eyes, the COVID-19 is beginning to look unstoppable.

The virus, though was first identified in China, is rapidly sweeping across Europe and the United States of America (USA). At this time, over 4,636 cases have been identified in Italy; and, 267 in the United States of America. This includes the rapid expansion of new cases being discovered in both countries with Italy recording 778 new cases and USA recording 48 up to publication time.

Symptoms of this virus include fever, cough and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. Milder cases may resemble the flu or a bad cold, but people may be able to pass on the virus even before they develop symptoms. It is said that the virus, also, takes up to Fourteen days to appear.

What does this mean for Jamaica?

On Wednesday sources said that COVID-19 will have a major economic impact on the Jamaican economy. It is said that hundreds of tourists are still staying at a private hotel in Negril since November 2019. We are speculating that they are biding time to go home to avoid the onslaught of COVID-19.

The president of the Local Chamber of Commerce Negril, Richard Wallace, while speaking with Mckoy’s News states that: “they [government] need to enforce a travel ban to address the Italian tourists that are still trying to enter the country.” At this time Italy has reported 197 deaths from the COVID-19.

In other sources the Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton, MP stated that in abet to secure the people of Jamaica: “The restrictions would be to [refuse] persons from [afflicted] countries to access land; whether it is via airport or seaport— those restrictions would apply to the Italians on the ship also.”

On Tuesday, health officials denied more than 6,000 people on a cruise ship access to the port of Ochi Rios. This was due to a crew member onboard being placed in isolation. It is said that the MSC Meraviglia was on a scheduled trip to Ochi Rios as part of a Caribbean cruise that originated in Miami; when health officials were alerted that a crew member has been placed in isolation after he developed a cough, fever and associated muscle pains. The officials then denied permission to the cruise to dock in the port.

Recommendations from an associate, within the Minister of Tourism, on Thursday, stated that to avoid COVID-19 we should: screen the airport, educate staff about washing their hands frequently, staying at home when you are sick and avoid touching their faces. The associate also recommended doing a national travel ban on all Jamaican citizens to prevent them from travelling to other countries.

The Jamaican government is taking the necessary precaution to ensure the protection of the Jamaican people. Also, due to the government’s restrictions the tourism sector will be afflicted greatly. The Minister of Health and Wellness has employed a COVID-19 task force to help with the virus.

