Bairstow’s Century Lifts England on Day 3 of 4th Ashes Test

Jonny Bairstow scored a gutsy century as England’s batters finally showed some fight against Australia on day three of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Bairstow’s well-crafted, unbeaten 103 and his 128-run stand with Ben Stokes rescued England after they slipped to 36-4.

Stokes, visibly struggling with a left side injury, made 66, while Mark Wood clubbed an entertaining 39 from 41 balls in a 72-run stand with Bairstow.

Scott Boland took 2-25 as England closed on 258-7, trailing by 158.

The play had been delayed by two hours because of persistent rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and England made a poor start when the match resumed.

They lost three wickets in 53 balls and could not find a run before Bairstow, and Stokes injected some much-needed impetus into the innings.

The two were able to dominate Australia’s bowlers in a way that England have failed to do throughout the series.

Australia dropped three catches and have an injury concern over Boland, who was taken for a scan after falling in his follow-through in the afternoon session.

While England are still a long way behind in the match, the fight they showed will have been encouraging for the beleaguered dressing room.