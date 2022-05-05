Bahamian Olympic champions Miller-Uibo and Gardiner headline the 400m field in Paris

Bahamian Olympic 400m champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner are to compete at the Meeting de Paris for the first time when the 2022 Wanda Diamond League makes its seventh stop on June 18.

The last time Miller-Uibo ran in France was in 2011 when she won 400m gold at the World U18 Championships in Lille. Since then, the 28-year-old has become a two-time Olympic champion and a five-time senior world medallist, while she also now has four Diamond League titles to her name.

Miller-Uibo claimed her first world title in March, winning gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22. She will now have her sights on a first outdoor world title at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, taking place one month after the Paris meeting.

In France, she will again go up against Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino, who secured Olympic silver behind Miller-Uibo in Tokyo, and Olympic semifinalist Amandine Brossier of France.

Gardiner got his gold in Tokyo after a 43.85 run to beat Colombia’s Anthony Zambrano and Kirani James of Grenada.

Now racing as the Olympic champion, he started his season with a 44.22 run at Baton Rouge – a world-leading time.

