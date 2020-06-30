Bahamian Nationals Charged For Breaches of Dangerous Act

The Police have charged three Bahamian nationals following the seizure of 2600

pounds of ganja in two western parishes on Thursday, June 25.

They are 51-year-old Ian Stewart, a fisherman of Nassau, Bahamas; 41-year-old Bartholomew

Pinder and 32-year-old Patrick Roberts both fishermen of Abaco, Bahamas. They have been

charged for breaching immigration regulations.

They are scheduled to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court on Wednesday, July 01,

2020.

Reports from the Narcotics Police are that between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., lawmen

carried out an operation at premises in Lancer Bay, Hanover where the ganja was seized. The

drug has an estimated street value of JM$10.5 million.

The Police are reminding citizens that it is a criminal offense to harbor foreign nationals who

illegally enter the country. Persons should report any information that they have to the police.

Also, COVID-19 is still affecting persons and they will be putting the lives of others at risk by

entering the island illegally.