Julian Deveaux, a 50-year-old Bahamian national, has been missing since Thursday, March 23.

Deveaux is dark complexion, medium build and 5 feet tall.

According to Port Royal Police, Deveaux was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Broad Street, Port Royal, Kingston 1, wearing blue jeans and a pair of blue Wallabee Clarks.

Anyone with information on Julian Deveaux’s whereabouts is asked to call the Port Royal Police Department at 876-967-8068, dial 911, or go to the nearest police station.