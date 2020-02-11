Bahamian Man Held with Over $30,000 at Airport

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): A Bahamian man who was held at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Sunday, February 9, with cash amounting to over US $30,000 was arrested for breaches of the Proceeds Crime Act.

The name of the accused is being withheld until he has been officially charged.

Reports by the police are that about 7:00 p.m., a team comprising of police officers from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, and members of the Contraband Enforcement Team of Jamaica Customs intercepted the Bahamian man, upon his arrival at the airport from his home country.

During a security screening, a total of $30,000 American dollars was found hidden in his luggage.

Further search led to $4,000 American dollars being discovered hidden in another piece of luggage. He was arrested on suspicion of breaching the POCA, and is presently still in police custody.

