Bahamian Man Fined $1.3 Million for Money Laundering

Jamaica News: A Bahamian man has been fined $1,300,000 or six months imprisonment for breaching the Proceeds of Crime Act.
He is identified as Samuel Cummings, a Bahamian national.
The Court Judge, Chester Crooks, had fined Cummings guilty to concealment of criminal property, possession of criminal property and cross border movement of cash, last Thursday, February 20.
According to reports, that Cummings arrived in Jamaica at the Norman Manley International Airport on February 9, 2019, on a flight from the Bahamas.
Following the checks of his luggage, officers from the Jamaica Customs Agency found US$30,000 concealed in a false compartment of his bags.
He denied knowledge of the money and he also had US$4,771 on his person.
The matter was reported to the police and a joint financial investigation was conducted which resulted in Cummings being charged.
As part of his sentence, the court ordered the forfeiture of the cash concealed in his luggage and the cash found on his person, which amounted to US$34,771.
News Reporter: Marc Lodge