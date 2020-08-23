Bahamas records 5 more COVID-19 deaths

The Bahamas continues to record significant number of COVID-19 cases, with the health authorities here reporting that the death toll now stands at 27 after five new deaths were recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said that there were 93 new cases, pushing the number of positive cases here to 1,703. New Providence leads the way with 1,013, followed by 534 in Grand Bahama and 45 cases each in Bimini and Abaco.

The authorities noted that during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which spanned from mid-March to late June, there were 11 deaths, eight of which occurred in New Providence.

“During the first wave, the case fatality rate for The Bahamas appeared to be higher than many other countries in the region,” the Ministry of Health said, adding that for this second wave, the first two deaths were recorded on July 30.

“Since then there have been 16 deaths on record within the space of seven weeks. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.58 per cent. Although the number of deaths at this time is somewhat comparable to the first wave, The Bahamas has experienced many more confirmed COVID-19 cases during the second wave.

“Today, for the first time, there are five deaths reported in one day. Four of these deaths are considered COVID-19 related and one of the deaths is considered a non-COVID-19 related death. A COVID-19 death is someone who has died as a direct result of COVID-19, and a non-COVID-19 death is someone who died because of another health condition even though they may have tested positive for COVID-19,” the Ministry of Health noted.