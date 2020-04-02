Badman found hiding underneath bed

COVID-19 ‘BADMAN MADMAN’ FOUND HIDING UNDER BED

After his unleash of expletives and disrespect on social media last night, the Jamaican ‘COVID-19 badman madman’ was found hiding from the police under a bed.

One would consider, if you are ‘bad’ enough to make such derogatory statements against the law, you should be ‘bad’ enough to stand strong and show up when they (the law) come looking for you. This man couldn’t stand the judgment, so he ran for cover under a bed. The question still remains is he a ‘badman’ or a ‘madman’?