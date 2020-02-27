Badge of Honor for Gallantry in 2016 Awardee shot and killed

Jamaica News: Gunmen reportedly shot and killed the man on the Queensborough main road in St. Andrew Tuesday evening, February 25.

The dead man identified as Orlando Brown, the man with a national headline in 2015 after rescuing then 12-year-old boy, David Johnson from roaring flood waters in Sandy Gully in 2015. He was awarded the Badge of Honor for Gallantry at the annual National Honors and Awards Ceremony by the Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen at King’s House in 2016.

Brown along with a group of persons, were standing on the side of the road when they were attacked and fired upon by assailants.

Of the incident, two other people were later found suffering from gunshot wounds. Brown was later pronounced dead upon arrival while the other victims were admitted in serious but stable condition at a hospital.

The St. Andrew Police are launching the probe into this latest incident.

