Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most streamed Artiste 2020

Spotify’s “2020 Wrapped” list of the world’s top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists, with Bad Bunny topping the list as the most-streamed artist of the year.

Bad Bunny racked up more than 8.3 billion streams, followed next by Drake and J Balvin. Following the top three was the late rapper Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

Billie Eilish was Spotify’s most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande in the second and third spots. Next were Dua Lipa and Halsey.

The most-streamed song of 2020 is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” with almost 1.6 billion streams. Second was Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” The fourth most-streamed song of the year is “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, followed by Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.”

The most-streamed album globally of 2020 is Bad Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” at 3.3 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd’s “After Hours” and Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”