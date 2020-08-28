Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ COVID-19 edition

ABC has begun to announce the celebrities who will be joining the upcoming Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” as the new production paves its way safely to the ballroom.

AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys will compete on the dance competition show this fall.

“I’ve been dancing since I was about 6 years old, but this is going to be a bit different,” the Backstreet Boys star said, joking that he does not have an advantage in the competition, appearing Thursday morning on “Good Morning America” where the announcement was made.

Prior to the premiere date for the new season being announced, former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe was cast. So far, “The Bachelorette” alum and the boy band member are the only two celebrities to be confirmed for Season 29. ABC will announce the full cast next week.

Given that the new season will take place during the coronavirus pandemic, safety precautions will be put in place on the show that typically has dancers and pros in close proximity to each other. While production details have yet to be unveiled, some COVID-19 protocols have been explained by the pro dancers who have said that producers told them they will not be able to live together, in order to stay distanced and safe. The new season is said to be a creative refresh of the long-running show.

The pro dancers for the new season are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

Tyra Banks is hosting Season 29, after the sudden departure of longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrew. Banks will also serve as executive producer.

Source: Page Six