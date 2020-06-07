Back to the Beach

People were back at the beaches on the North Coast today although not in the numbers that were common just before the Government ordered a shut down of these water facilities at Easter in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Music blared, children ran along the beach and adults showed off their beachwear and emptied their glasses of beverage from the backs of their cars or stools along the beach at two popular St Ann locations visited by McKoy’s News, Sunday, June 7.

Beachgoers were glad for the reopening.
Here are some scenes from Priory and Flavours Beach.

