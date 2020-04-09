Back to Basics:

Salmon’s Photo Studio

James Salmon started his home Studio on McCatty Street, Montego Bay in 1967. In 1972, he relocated to 7 St. James Street, which was closer to the centre of downtown.

In 1979, he got his heart’s desire to set up shop in Sam Sharpe Square @ 32 St. James Street.

He purchased his first Camera for 7 pounds 12 shillings & 6 pence, which he borrowed from his manager @ Casa Montego, where he worked at the time.

He received his training @ The New York Institute of Photography.

Many remember him from back in the days riding a bicycle around town taking pics.

He retired in 2010, which gave birth to Di Foto Shoppe.

#membamitoldu #difotoshoppe #jamaica #nature #countrylife #jamaicanart #artislife #history #tradition #islandlife #montegobay #jamaicanphotographer #landmark #building #streetphotographer #salmons #salmonsphotostudio #icon

Posted on Facebook by Dean Salmon