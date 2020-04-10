Back to Basics: Cornwall Beach

Back to Basics: Cornwall Beach
Located on the Hip Strip, Montego Bay, Cornwall Beach was a very popular Beach for locals and foreigners in the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000s.

It had amenities such as parking, changing rooms, showers, a bar and grill, volleyball, etc.

Once a public Beach, It’s now Resort – Royal Decameron Cornwall Beach.

POSTED ON FACEBOOK BY DEAN SALMON

