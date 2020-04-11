BABYFACE I TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 … Family Was Infected Too

Babyface is counting his blessings on his birthday … he says he and his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but now they are no longer infected with COVID-19.
The singer and mega-producer shared the health update Friday on social media … Babyface says he and his fam tested positive for COVID-19, but now they’ve tested negative for the deadly virus and are on the mend.
Babyface says the entire saga was incredibly scary to go through with his family and friends … but now he’s happy to report they made it through the fire.

The timeline remains unclear, Babyface doesn’t get too specific or offer many details, but he says he’s ready to get back to what he does best, making music.
Babyface is the latest celeb to share a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 … joining Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Chris Cuomo, YNW Melly and others.
The experience seems to have made a lasting impression on Babyface … he’s telling everyone to stay home and stay safe.

Source: TMZ

