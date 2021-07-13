Baby hospitalized after Being Shot in Maxfield Avenue, Kingston

A seven-month-old baby has been hospitalized after being shot by gunmen in Sunlight Street, St Andrew.

According to reports, gunmen broke into a home located off Maxfield Avenue about 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, and opened fire on the occupants before fleeing.

A search of the property was conducted, and the child, Shavonique Thomas, was found with gunshot wounds.

The child was rushed to the hospital and admitted in critical condition.

According to reports, Shavonique’s family has made an urgent appeal to members of the public, saying that she is in urgent need of blood.

 

