Baby Dies in Suspected Drowning in Portmore

The police are investigating the suspected drowning death of one-year-old Benton Cohall Jr., at his home in Bridgeport, Portmore, St. Catherine on Tuesday, May 17.

Benton was reportedly at home with his parents at 12:50 p.m. when he was discovered face-down in a bath pan of water.

He was taken to hospital and where he was confirmed dead.