The driver of a Honda CRV has been warned for prosecution following the death of one-

year-old Malaysha Malcolm in a collision on Last Street, Kingston 14 on Saturday, July 11.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 7:00 p.m., the driver was proceeding

along Last Street when he allegedly swerved to avoid a group of persons but collided with

Maylasha. The infant was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.