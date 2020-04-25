Baby among 31 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease in Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said Jamaica now has 288 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the addition of 31 new cases over the last 24 hours.

The new cases are comprised of 12 males and 19 females, who range in age from two months to 72 years old.

The ministry further stated that 25 of the 31 new cases are associated with the outbreak at Alorica call centre in Portmore, St. Catherine.

The remaining six are under investigation.

So far, the island has tested 2,518 samples. Of that number, nine are still pending, 288 are positive, and 2,221 are negative.

The ministry, in the meantime, said 304 tests were done within the last 24 hours.

It added: “The 31 additions come in the wake of the island having boosted its testing capacity, with the commissioning of the new COBAS machine at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kingston. It complements the testing being done at the National Influenza Centre, also in the capital. There were 304 tests done over the last 24 hours, [comprising] 205 at the National Public Health Laboratory and 99 at the National Influenza Centre.”