Babu Murdered in Linstead, St Catherine

Twenty-six-year-old Kevon Grey, otherwise called ‘Babu’ a labourer of Banbury district, Linstead, St Catherine, was shot and killed in his community on Saturday, February 26.

Reports from the Linstead police are that about 9:30pm, Grey was sitting on a wall at a Candle Light event being held in his community, when he was attacked and shot to death by armed men.

Residents called the police who rushed to the scene and transported Grey to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

